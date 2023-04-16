Edit Account-Sign Out
24 pictures as Worthing United end home season by beating Mile Oak

Worthing United won their final home game of the season, early goals by Bradley Hunt and Dan Hills enough to see off Mile Oak 2-0.

By Steve Bone
Published 16th Apr 2023, 13:55 BST

It means they leapfrog Oak to go ninth in the SCFL Division 1 table with one game left – although Mile Oak have two left so can still finish above the men from Lyons Way.

At the top of the table Shoreham are still one point short of the title and automatic promotion after a 3-1 loss at Seaford, but the Musselmen can clinch the prize when they host Mile Oak on Tuesday night.

See Stephen Goodger’s pictures from Worthing United-Mile Oak on this page and the ones linked. Get the local football action in the Worthing Herald on Thursday.

