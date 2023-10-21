24 pictures as Yeovil Town spoil Worthing's hopes of a perfect week

It’s been quite a week for Worthing – but they couldn’t quite make it a perfect one by beating National South leaders Yeovil Town.

Adam Hinshelwood’s side made it through to the first round of the FA Cup for the first time in 24 years last Saturday by beating Bath City – then in midweek they hammered League Two side Crawley Town 6-2 in the Sussex Senior Cup.

Had they rounded off the week by beating Yeovil it would have been one for the ages, but the Somerset side showed why they are riding high with a 2-1 victory at Woodside Road.

It looked like they had claimed a point when Ollie Pearce levelled from the penalty spot in the 86th minute – the visitors having led from the 8th minute when Matt Worthington put them ahead.

But Yeovil had the last say with a winner deep into stoppage time by Morgan Williams.

The result leaves Worthing down to seventh spot in the table, while Yeovil go three points clear at the top.

Hinshelwood’s men visit Hampton and Richmond on Tuesday night.

See pictures by Mike Gunn on this page and the ones linked

