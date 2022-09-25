24 pictures - Eastbourne Borough hit four to ground Concord Rangers
Eastbourne Borough found their goal touch to win 4-2 away to Concord Rangers and move up to 12th spot in National League South.
By Steve Bone
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 11:57 am
Jake Hutchinson, Shiloh Remy, Jaden Perez and fit-again Greg Luer were all on target in Essex as Danny Bloor’s men recovered from a loss to Welling in their previous National South outing. They are on the road again on Tuesday when they go to Dartford. See pictures from the win over Concord by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and those linked.
