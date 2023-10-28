24 pictures from a vital Worthing FC win at Bath City

Worthing put back-to-back National South defeats behind them with a fine performance to earn a 2-0 at Bath City – putting them in good heart for next Saturday’s huge FA Cup tie at Alfreton.

Ricky Aguiar gave Adam Hinshelwood’s team the lead moments before half-time and a Joe Raynes own goal halfway through the second period made sure of three points, which lifts them to eighth and banishes memories of defeats to Yeovil and Hampton and Richmond last week.

Worthing were due to visit Chelmsford on Monday but that game has been called off in order to give them the whole week to prepare for the Cup trip to the Nationa North side in what is the Rebels’ first appearance in the first round proper since 1999.

See Mike Gunn’s pictures from the win at rainy Bath City on this page and the ones linked and get all the Worthing FC latest in the Herald, out on Thursday, including an FA Cup preview, of course. And read Jack Williams’ Bath-Worthing match report on this site on Sunday.

Bath City v Worthing in National League South Photo: Mike Gunn

Bath City v Worthing in National League South Photo: Mike Gunn

Bath City v Worthing in National League South Photo: Mike Gunn