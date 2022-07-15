24 pictures from AFC Uckfield's sun-baked friendly with Larkfield & New Hythe

Jonny Elwood’s side had a mix of old and new faces being given a run-out as they went up against two sides from step six.

First up was the visit of Larkfield & New Hythe on Saturday, with the sun absolutely beaming down on a well-manicured Oaks pitch. The opposition, who had travelled all the way from the Maidstone area, were fresh off a 2021-22 campaign where they finished 3rd in the SCEFL Division One and featured a clutch of experienced players.

Elwood’s Oakmen, meanwhile, featured a familiar left-wing combination of Leon and Ellis Wright, alongside Alexx Kendall, Zac Bignell and Nick Parsons all returning too. Centre-back pairing Kian Simmons and Archie Carey did well all game to fend off the Larkfield attack, who defied an injury to their number nine early on to consistently threaten.

James Broadbent made his presence felt in goal for the Oakmen too, with the new club captain getting down well just before half-time to keep out a penalty for the visitors. The Oakmen threatened more in the second half, with Omar Abbas, George Cook and Jamie Blackford combining in some nice flashes, but the game ended in a diplomatic 0-0.

On Tuesday, the visitors were Epsom & Ewell, whose commitment was impressive to make the trip down after work. The Surrey side, who were involved in a promotion contest in the SCFL Division One last season before losing out in the play-offs, came out 2-0 victors on the night but that wasn’t the full story of the game. Ed Sharman was better supported up front for the Oakmen, who showed greater fluency on the ball and had a couple of decent first-half opportunities, including for Cook.

Clearly a wily outfit, Epsom managed the game better and would take victory courtesy of a halfway line lob and a close-range header before half-time. Abbas was again exciting in the second half, and with a stronger midfield presence the Oakmen were the more threatening side, albeit without grabbing a first goal of the summer.

This weekend, Elwood and his squad head to Bearsted to further sharpen their skills, kicking off at 3pm. They then return to The Oaks on Tuesday, when they host Hastings United Under-23s in what promises to be a great game full of young talent, kicking off at 7:45pm.

