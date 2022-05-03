Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-0 defeat at Tonbridge in the National League South / Pictures: Lydia and Nick Redman

24 pictures from Eastbourne Borough's defeat at Tonbridge

Eastbourne Borough are sure of a play-off place - but they're struggling for form as the end of the National League South season approaches.

By Steve Bone
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 3:51 pm
After a weekend 2-1 defeat at home to Billericay they went down 2-0 at Tonbridge. They have just one regular league game left - at home to Dartford this Saturday - to rediscover their form ahead of the play-offs. Check out Lydia and Nick Redman's pictures from the Tonbridge game on this page and the ones linked. Get the Boro latest in the Herald on Friday.

