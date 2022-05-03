24 pictures from Eastbourne Borough's defeat at Tonbridge

After a weekend 2-1 defeat at home to Billericay they went down 2-0 at Tonbridge. They have just one regular league game left - at home to Dartford this Saturday - to rediscover their form ahead of the play-offs. Check out Lydia and Nick Redman's pictures from the Tonbridge game on this page and the ones linked. Get the Boro latest in the Herald on Friday.
1. Tonbridge Angels v Eastbourne Borough - match gallery
Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-0 defeat at Tonbridge in the National League South / Pictures: Lydia and Nick Redman
