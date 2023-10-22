24 pictures from Eastbourne Borough's National League South clash at Weymouth

There was defeat in Dorset for Eastbourne Borough – but they didn’t go down without a fight.

The Terras were in charge at 2-0 up but a goal from Fletcher Holman made it 2-1 and gave Mark Beard’s team hope of getting something. But Weymouth repelled their attempts to level it up and made sure of the points with a late third goal.

The loss leaves the Sports 19th in the tightly-packed table and they will aim to get back to winning ways when Dartford visit Priory Lane on Tuesday night.

See pictures from the Weymouth match by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked. Get the latest from the Borough camp in the Eastbourne Herald every Friday.

Action from Eastbourne Borough's National League South clash at Weymouth



