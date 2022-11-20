24 pictures from Eastbourne Borough's superb FA Trophy win at Ebbsfleet

Jake Hutchinson’s goal gave Danny Bloor’s Eastbourne Borough a superb FA Trophy win away to National South leaders Ebbsfleet.
He struck in the first half and Borough played superbly to hold on to their lead and go through to the third round, which will be played on December 17, with the draw due to be held this Monday. Check out the best of the pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked. Get the Sports latest in the Herald out on Friday
1. Ebbsfleet v Eastbourne Borough FA Trophy pics by Lydia and Nick Redman (9).jpg
Action from Eastbourn Borough's 1-0 FA Trophy win away to Ebbsfleet United
Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman
