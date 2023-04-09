24 pictures from Wick v Godalming - a crucial clash in the SCFL division one play-off race
Wick conceded their first goal in 576 minutes of Division One football as Godalming substitute Tom White made it a black day for the SCFL Division 1 play-off chasing Dragons at Crabtree Park.
White left the G’s bench to smack a superb volley past Keelan Belcher with 13 minutes remaining in a closely fought contest which always looked as if it would be decided by a solitary strike.
See pictures from the match by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked and get the full report on this website and in the Littlehampton Gazete in the week.