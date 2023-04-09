Edit Account-Sign Out
24 pictures from Wick v Godalming - a crucial clash in the SCFL division one play-off race

Wick conceded their first goal in 576 minutes of Division One football as Godalming substitute Tom White made it a black day for the SCFL Division 1 play-off chasing Dragons at Crabtree Park.

By Steve Bone
Published 9th Apr 2023, 13:14 BST

White left the G’s bench to smack a superb volley past Keelan Belcher with 13 minutes remaining in a closely fought contest which always looked as if it would be decided by a solitary strike.

See pictures from the match by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked and get the full report on this website and in the Littlehampton Gazete in the week.

Action from Wick's home defeat to Godalming in the SCFL Division 1 at Crabtree Park

1. Wick v Godalming pictures by Stephen Goodger (18).jpeg

Action from Wick's home defeat to Godalming in the SCFL Division 1 at Crabtree Park Photo: Stephen Goodger

Action from Wick's home defeat to Godalming in the SCFL Division 1 at Crabtree Park

2. Wick v Godalming pictures by Stephen Goodger (20).jpeg

Action from Wick's home defeat to Godalming in the SCFL Division 1 at Crabtree Park Photo: Stephen Goodger

Action from Wick's home defeat to Godalming in the SCFL Division 1 at Crabtree Park

3. Wick v Godalming pictures by Stephen Goodger (19).jpeg

Action from Wick's home defeat to Godalming in the SCFL Division 1 at Crabtree Park Photo: Stephen Goodger

Action from Wick's home defeat to Godalming in the SCFL Division 1 at Crabtree Park

4. Wick v Godalming pictures by Stephen Goodger (22).jpeg

Action from Wick's home defeat to Godalming in the SCFL Division 1 at Crabtree Park Photo: Stephen Goodger

