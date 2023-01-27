24 pictures to take Bognor Regis Town fans on a trip down Memory Lane

We’ve been raiding our photographic archives for a trip down Rocks Memory Lane.
Featured on this page and the ones linked are 27 photos dating mostly from the early 2000s, with one or two just from the end of the 1990s. How many players and other Rocks figures can you spot? And were you at any of the games shown?
We’ll be raiding the local sport picture archives for more football, cricket, rugby and athletics action in the weeks to come so keep your eyes peeled for your team or club featuring. And if you have any great old local sport photos that deserve a wider audience, send them into [email protected]
1. Bognor Regis Town from the archives
Bognor Regis Town Football Club players and officials (rear left to right)Bernie Gumbrell kit manager, Graham Vick coach, Guy Rutherford, Matt Russell, David Wright, Kevin Murphy, Rupert Sansome, Tom Foster, Graig Stoner, Pat Lawrence, Daniel Beck, Jody Rowland, Tom White, Richard Brown, Eddie Broadbent groundsman, Duncan Lampard kit manager. (front row left to right)Graham Bradford mascot, Richard Hudson, Jamie Howell, David Birmingham, Lou Savage, Jack Pearce manager, Tom Martin chairman, Michael Birmingham captain, Pete Helsby secretary, Steve Sargent, John Price, David Piper and Heidi Simpson physio.
Photo: Staff and freelance photographers
2. Bognor Regis Town from the archives
Bognor Keeper Craig Stoner | Picture Sam Farr
3. Bognor Regis Town from the archives
Bath City v Bognor Regis Town - Andy Pearson on the ball | Picture Sam Farr
4. Bognor Regis Town from the archives
A Bognor Regis Town First XI and the Bognor Regis Town Ladies team
