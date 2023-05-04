Edit Account-Sign Out
24 school football team photos from Crawley including Thomas Bennett, Ifield Community College, Hazelwick and Oriel

Crawley Town may have made the headlines this week by surviving the drop from League Two, but they are not the only football stars in the town.

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 2nd May 2023, 13:47 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 07:25 BST

Our schools have a host of teams who have enjoyed success this year. And we are celebrating them with a picture special of teams from our secondary schools.

We recently ran a picture special in the Crawley Observer print edition and now here they are online. We appealed to all our schools to submit photos and these are the ones contributed by Thomas Bennett, Hazelwick, Oriel and Ifield Community College.

Crawley school football teams

Crawley school football teams Photo: ugc

Oriel High u12s girls

Oriel High u12s girls Photo: Oriel

Oriel High girls 13s

Oriel High girls 13s Photo: Oriel

Oriel High u16s girls

Oriel High u16s girls Photo: Oriel

