BREAKING
Images from Crawley Town's 2-1 win over Harrogate in League TwoImages from Crawley Town's 2-1 win over Harrogate in League Two
Images from Crawley Town's 2-1 win over Harrogate in League Two

25 cracking Crawley Town pictures as they secure vital win over Harrogate Town

Scott Lindsey’s Crawley Town are up to 11th in League Two after goals by Ben Gladwin and Klaidi Lolos clinched a 2-1 win at home to Harrogate Town.
By Steve Bone
Published 25th Nov 2023, 20:07 GMT
Updated 25th Nov 2023, 20:07 GMT

Here’s a recap by Lucas Michael of how the Reds earned the three points – but on this page and the ones linked you can see some great matchday pictures by Eva Gilbert.

Get all the Reds news on this website through the week and in the Crawley Observer, out on Wednesday morning.

Images from Crawley Town's 2-1 win over Harrogate in League Two

1. Crawley Town v Harrogate pictures by Eva Gilbert (37).jpg

Images from Crawley Town's 2-1 win over Harrogate in League Two Photo: Eva Gilbert

Images from Crawley Town's 2-1 win over Harrogate in League Two

2. Crawley Town v Harrogate pictures by Eva Gilbert (38).jpg

Images from Crawley Town's 2-1 win over Harrogate in League Two Photo: Eva Gilbert

Images from Crawley Town's 2-1 win over Harrogate in League Two

3. Crawley Town v Harrogate pictures by Eva Gilbert (39).jpg

Images from Crawley Town's 2-1 win over Harrogate in League Two Photo: Eva Gilbert

Images from Crawley Town's 2-1 win over Harrogate in League Two

4. Crawley Town v Harrogate pictures by Eva Gilbert (41).jpg

Images from Crawley Town's 2-1 win over Harrogate in League Two Photo: Eva Gilbert

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Harrogate TownLeague TwoCrawley Observer