Last season’s squad has already seen a number of new additions as Scott Lindsey looks to find the magic ingredients for the club to win their place back in League One.

Today marks a new beginning for a number of pro footballers up and down the land.

It is the day when they officially become free agents after the expiration of previous contracts on June 30.

And that means there are some bargains to be had for Crawley, with plenty of experienced free agents still having lots to offer.

Here are just some of the free agents with League One experience who could do a job for Town.

1 . Steven Fletcher Position: Forward Last club: Wrexham Photo: Getty Images

2 . Darren Pratley Position: Midfielder Last club: Leyton Orient. Photo: Getty Images

3 . Scott Sinclair Position: Attacker Last club: Bristol Rovers Photo: Getty Images