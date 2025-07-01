Former Charlton Athletic and Leyton Orient midfielder Darren Pratley is one of a number of players who are now looking for a new club.placeholder image
25 free agents who could do a job for Crawley Town, including a veteran Charlton Athletic midfielder with 621 EFL games, a Scotland international, an ex-Aston Villa attacker and a former Huddersfield Town Premier League player

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 1st Jul 2025, 12:29 BST
Crawley have their eyes on promotion back to League One this season.

Last season’s squad has already seen a number of new additions as Scott Lindsey looks to find the magic ingredients for the club to win their place back in League One.

Today marks a new beginning for a number of pro footballers up and down the land.

It is the day when they officially become free agents after the expiration of previous contracts on June 30.

And that means there are some bargains to be had for Crawley, with plenty of experienced free agents still having lots to offer.

Here are just some of the free agents with League One experience who could do a job for Town.

Let us know if you would like to see any of these players at the Reds and join the debate on our social media channels.

Get the latest Crawley news, here.

Position: Forward Last club: Wrexham

1. Steven Fletcher

Position: Forward Last club: Wrexham Photo: Getty Images

Position: Midfielder Last club: Leyton Orient.

2. Darren Pratley

Position: Midfielder Last club: Leyton Orient. Photo: Getty Images

Position: Attacker Last club: Bristol Rovers

3. Scott Sinclair

Position: Attacker Last club: Bristol Rovers Photo: Getty Images

Position: Defensive midfield Last club: Huddersfield Town

4. Jonathan Hogg

Position: Defensive midfield Last club: Huddersfield Town Photo: Getty Images

