Eastbourne Borough host Welling United in National League South
Eastbourne Borough host Welling United in National League South

25 photos as Danny Bloor takes a point on his return to Eastbourne Borough with Welling United

A late equaliser by Shiloh Remy earned Eastbourne Borough a point in an entertaining clash with Danny Bloor’s Welling United at Priory Lane.
By Steve Bone
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 20:16 BST

Decarrey Sheriff put the Sports ahead before Bloor – on his first return to the club since he was replaced by manager by Mark Beard – saw his new side go 2-1 up. Remy struck in the 86th minute to rescue a point that leaves Beard’s men 17th in the table.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from the match on this page and those linked. Get the Borough view in the Eastbourne Herald on Friday.

Eastbourne Borough host Welling United in National League South

1. Eastbourne Boroough v Welling United pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (9).jpg

Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Eastbourne Borough host Welling United in National League South

2. Eastbourne Boroough v Welling United pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (27).jpg

Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Eastbourne Borough host Welling United in National League South

3. Eastbourne Boroough v Welling United pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (21).jpg

Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Eastbourne Borough host Welling United in National League South

4. Eastbourne Boroough v Welling United pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (2).jpg

Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
