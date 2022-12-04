25 photos as Littlehampton Town beat Three Bridges in Isthmian League Sussex derby

A second half goal by Luke Donaldson was enough to give Littlehampton Town victory over Three Bridges in an Isthmian south east Sussex derby at The Sportsfield.
Donaldson struck for the game’s only goal midway through the second half, securing a win that leaves Golds seventh in the table and Bridges 14th. See pictures from the match by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked and get all the local football in the Worthing Herald and Littlehampton Gazette, out on Thursday.
1. Littlehampton Town v Three Bridges pictures by Stephen Goodger (23).jpeg
Action from Littlehampton Town's 1-0 win over Three Bridges in the Isthmian south east division
Photo: Stephen Goodger
