25 photos as Worthing and St Albans City share eight goals in National League South

Worthing fans probably didn’t know whether to laugh or cry after their latest goal-fest – it finished 4-4 between the Reds and St Albans City at Woodside Road.

After the visitors took an early two-goal lead Kane Wills pulled one back and an Ollie Pearce double made it 3-2 to Worthing at the break.

St Albans levelled again, Ricky Aguiar restored the one-goal advantage for Adam Hinshelwood’s men – only for Albans to snatch a point with an 89th minute strike by ex-Worthing man Ibby Akanbi.

The draw leaves Hinshelwood’s men sixth in the table.They host FA Cup heroes Maidstone next Saturday.

See pictures from the St Albans game by Mike Gunn on this page and the ones linked and get Adam Hinshelwood’s view in the Worthing Herald, out on Thursday.

1 . Worthing v St Albans City pictures by Mike Gunn (32).jpg Worthing take on St Albans City in the National League South at Woodside Road Photo: Mike Gunn

2 . Worthing v St Albans City pictures by Mike Gunn (38).jpg Worthing take on St Albans City in the National League South at Woodside Road Photo: Mike Gunn

3 . Worthing v St Albans City pictures by Mike Gunn (33).jpg Worthing take on St Albans City in the National League South at Woodside Road Photo: Mike Gunn

4 . Worthing v St Albans City pictures by Mike Gunn (30).jpg Worthing take on St Albans City in the National League South at Woodside Road Photo: Mike Gunn