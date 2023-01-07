25 photos as Worthing beat Welling 3-2 to go fifth in National South

Adam Hinshelwood’s Worthing withstood a late Welling fightback to make it eight points from their past 12 available with a 3-2 Woodside Road victory in National South.

Ollie Pearce put them ahead on 19 minutes and a double from Lewis White, who scored seven minutes before the break and just after the hour mark, put the Rebels firmly on course for a comfortable win.

But they were made to sweat after Taylor Maloney made it 3-1 from the spot with 20 minutes to go and Dan Nkrumah got Welling’s second on 85 minutes. Worthing held on for a victory that takes them fifth in the table.

See Mike Gunn's pictures from the victory on this page and the ones linked and get the reaction in the Worthing Herald on Thursday.

