25 photos from Worthing FC's draw at Hemel Hempstead
Ollie Pearce was on target to rescue a point for Worthing at Hemel Hempstead – and extend their unbeaten run to nine National South games.
By Steve Bone
Saturday, 24th September 2022, 7:50 pm
Adam Hinshelwood’s team remain third after Pearce cancelled out Nahum Melvin lambert’s first half penalty. It was the first time Worthing had failed to win an away game but they now have five wins and four draws from their first nine games in the National League. Check out Mike Gunn’s pictures from the match on this page and those linked. Get all the Rebels latest in the Worthing Herald, out on Thursday.
