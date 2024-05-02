25 pictures as Burgess Hill Town reward season’s on-pitch and off-pitch heroes

Kieran Rowe was a double winner as he was awarded the Players Player and Supporters Player of the Year award. The reliable midfielder has enjoyed a fine season being consistent throughout making 46 appearances and scoring 4 goals, the last of those being a superb volley yesterday in the 2-0 win over Beckenham Town. Dan Perry won the Management First Team Player of the Year as he again finished the season as the Club’s top scorer with 18 goals in all competitions. He has been a big miss to the side in the last 5 games of the season being out with injury and would have no doubt gone past the 20 goal mark had he featured. Dan also hit an appearance milestone during this season when he reached 150 appearances for the Hillians.

Harry Lawson picked up the Young Player of the Year award. The midfielder started the season helping the Under 18’s on a superb run in the FA Youth Cup before breaking into the first team and establishing himself in the Hillians midfield with some excellent performances. Harry made over 30 appearances for the front side and richly deserves the award.

The Isthmian Under 18s have had a superb season and will finish third in the league this season despite seeing five key players taken out the side half way through the year as they featured regularly for the first team. They also enjoyed a superb run in the FA Youth Cup reaching the first round proper. Theo Maryon won the Management Player of the Year and striker Alex Brewer, who banged in goals for fun this season, won the Players Player. Captain Taylor Edwards won the Outstanding Contribution award.

The Sussex County Under 18s have enjoyed a superb season as they won the league. The whole squad was brought up to the front to be recognised for a fantastic achievement in winning the league title. Austin Potter picked up the Management Player of the Year whilst Billy Sale was a double winner as he won the Players Player and the Outstanding Contribution. Well done to all the management and team on a fantastic season and doing the club proud.

Off the pitch the Jack Lake Shield Clubperson of the Year was awarded to Amanda Lippett who has worked tirelessly over the year and supported Vince massively behind the scenes. Amanda is the third woman to win this award following wins for Norma Sommerville and Sharon Collins in the past, two people who also did so much for the Club in their time. The John Buck Achievement award was presented to former player Tommy Manneh who now heads up the volunteers on a Monday and looks after the maintenance around the ground. Tom is down there hard working regularly throughout the week and thoroughly deserves this award.

Club Secretary Tim Spencer was presented with a special award recognising 20 years of service as Secretary for Burgess Hill Town FC. An incredible achievement to do that amount of time and Tim is the longest serving secretary in the Club’s history. Lynda Shindler, Nat Ellis and Nicola Lurring were presented with flowers and thanked for all their efforts whilst co-owners Vince Alfieri and David Corney recognised all of the hard work of the volunteers and paid tribute to all those that play such a vital role in doing so much work behind the scenes at the Club.

There were also Outstanding Achievement awards presented to Dan Cross, Debbie Ferris, Dave Bradbury, Richard Mamoany and Colin Obbard for their outstanding contributions to Burgess Hill Town FC this season. The Club would also like to thank Tom Welfare, John Lippett, Jack Naldrett and Ethan Cripps for their continued love and support for the Club. Thank you to everyone who has contributed and supported the Club throughout the season and we look forward to next season where we look to continue to progress.

