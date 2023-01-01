25 pictures as Worthing FC begin 2023 with battling draw away to Hampton and Richmond

Six days after beating the Beavers 4-3 at Woodside Road, there was no repeat of that goal feast but it was Worthing’s second straight away draw, following on their 2-2 draw at Bath City last Thursday – making it five points from three in this hectic festive week. See pictures from the draw at Hampton – taken by Mike Gunn – on this page and the ones linked and get the latest from WFC in the Worthing Herald, out as usual on Thursday.