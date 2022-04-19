25 pictures from champions Hastings' win that leaves Lancing in peril

Lancing gave United a guard of honour and they were applauded on to the pitch to mark them winning the title with three games to spare.

Two first half goals were enough for them to collect three points and keep Lancing in the relegation zone - a volley from the edge of the box on 29 minutes by Ben Pope, following a half cleared corner, and a header by James Hull on 42 minutes. See Stephen Goodger's pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked.

Hastings keeper Louis Rogers pulled off a couple of good saves to deny Isaiah Corrie and Finn Daniels-Yeoman and he was able to get down and dispossess Matt Daniel close to the goall.

Apart from those moments Hastings were largely in control but Lancing fought to the end and put the visitors' defence under a lot of pressure in the closing stages .Alieu Secka was in top form for Lancing in goal making a string of good saves and with some excellent handling of high ballls

MOM for Lancing was Harrison Parker playing at left back.

Hastings have now broken the points record - previously 82 - for the south east division and are on 85 with a game to play. Lancing go into their final game away to bottom side Whitstable needing a win to give themselves a chance of staying up.

