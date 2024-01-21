25 pictures from Lancing's third v second clash with Cray Valley in the Isthmian south east

BREAKING
Lancing have been on a superb run of late – one that’s carried them into the Isthmian south east division top three.
By Steve Bone
Published 21st Jan 2024, 12:37 GMT

But they were stopped in their tracks when second-placed Cray Valley PM came to Culver Road on Saturday, with Marcel Barrington’s goal just after the hour the only strike of a well-fought game.

Dave Altendorff’s side remain in third place and will look to get back to winning ways when they go to East Grinstead on Tuesday night.

Here are Stephen Goodger’s photos from Lancing-Cray Calley – and don’t miss the Worthing Herald every Thursday for all the local football action.

