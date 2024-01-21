25 pictures from Lancing's third v second clash with Cray Valley in the Isthmian south east

Lancing have been on a superb run of late – one that’s carried them into the Isthmian south east division top three.

But they were stopped in their tracks when second-placed Cray Valley PM came to Culver Road on Saturday, with Marcel Barrington’s goal just after the hour the only strike of a well-fought game.

Dave Altendorff’s side remain in third place and will look to get back to winning ways when they go to East Grinstead on Tuesday night.

Here are Stephen Goodger’s photos from Lancing-Cray Calley – and don’t miss the Worthing Herald every Thursday for all the local football action.

Lancing v Cray Valley PM pictures by Stephen Goodger (23).JPG

Lancing v Cray Valley PM pictures by Stephen Goodger (1).JPG

Lancing v Cray Valley PM pictures by Stephen Goodger (13).JPG