25 pictures from Mile Oak's clash with Chessington and Hook in the Southern Combination League

Mile Oak took a point when they hosted high-flying Chessington and Hook United in division one of the SCFL.
By Steve Bone
Published 19th Nov 2023, 12:27 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2023, 12:27 GMT

It was a creditable point for Oak, who have struggled to pull away from the bottom few places so far this term.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger from the match on this page and the ones linked and get the local football action in the Worthing Herald – out on Thursday.

Photo: Stephen Goodger

Photo: Stephen Goodger

Photo: Stephen Goodger

Photo: Stephen Goodger

