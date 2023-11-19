25 pictures from Mile Oak's clash with Chessington and Hook in the Southern Combination League
Mile Oak took a point when they hosted high-flying Chessington and Hook United in division one of the SCFL.
By Steve Bone
Published 19th Nov 2023, 12:27 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2023, 12:27 GMT
It was a creditable point for Oak, who have struggled to pull away from the bottom few places so far this term.
