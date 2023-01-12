26 great photos as Lewes Women beat London Bees in the FA Cup
Lewes are through to the fourth round of the Women’s FA Cup after a commanding 5-0 win over London Bees at The Dripping Pan.
By Steve Bone
6 hours ago
Goals from Emma Thompson (2), Ellie Mason, Libby Copus-Brown and Emily Kraft put the Rooks through against a side from the division below. They now go to face Ipswich Women in the next round. Read reaction from manager Scott Booth in the Sussex Express – out on Friday – but meantime here are some match pictures from James Boyes. See more of his work at his Flickr site here.
