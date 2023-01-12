Edit Account-Sign Out
Lewes Women take on London Bees in the FA Cup at the Dripping Pan

26 great photos as Lewes Women beat London Bees in the FA Cup

Lewes are through to the fourth round of the Women’s FA Cup after a commanding 5-0 win over London Bees at The Dripping Pan.

By Steve Bone
6 hours ago

Goals from Emma Thompson (2), Ellie Mason, Libby Copus-Brown and Emily Kraft put the Rooks through against a side from the division below. They now go to face Ipswich Women in the next round. Read reaction from manager Scott Booth in the Sussex Express – out on Friday – but meantime here are some match pictures from James Boyes. See more of his work at his Flickr site here.

1. Lewes Women v London Bees in the FA Cup pictures by James Boyes (1).jpg

Photo: James Boyes

Photo: James Boyes

2. Lewes Women v London Bees in the FA Cup pictures by James Boyes (6).jpg

Photo: James Boyes

Photo: James Boyes

3. Lewes Women v London Bees in the FA Cup pictures by James Boyes (22).jpg

Photo: James Boyes

Photo: James Boyes

4. Lewes Women v London Bees in the FA Cup pictures by James Boyes (24).jpg

Photo: James Boyes

Photo: James Boyes

