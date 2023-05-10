Well, that was one hell of a season for Crawley Town wasn’t it?

Fortunately it ended with Football League status secured for at least another season – but there are a lot of questions to be answered as we enter what will inevitably be a busy summer for owners WAGMI United and manager Scott Lindsey.

This season has seen numerous managerial changes, experienced and popular players leave the club, season ticket prices dropped, a director of football (and interim CEO) come and go and some promises from the owners not kept.

There has been a lack of communication between WAGMI United and the fans – especially as the season has gone on – and particularly between them and the Crawley Town Supporters’ Alliance (CTSA). The CTSA this week demanded answers from WAGMI about the ownership group – you can read the full story here.

Co-owners and co-chairmen Eben Smith and Preston Johnson

So we asked Crawley Town fans what are the key questions they want answer for from the owners as we enter what will be a crucial summer for the club. We asked them to contribute on Twitter and on the Crawley Town FC Supporters Group and the CTFC – For Fans of Crawley Town Facebook groups.

There were a lot of overlap with people’s questions so this is a summary of the main topics the fans want answers on – – we have published the names of everyone who contributed with questions at the bottom of the story. We have sent these questions to Preston Johnson.

The key questions Crawley Town fans want answered

When can we expect a permanent CEO?

What has been the process so far with hiring a new director of football?

Will Preston Johnson and Eben Smith continue as directors?

Will you bring forward the vote on your positions by a year given the awful season we have endured?

When will you meet with fans?

Are you worried you have bitten off more than you can chew or think you can steady a very rocky ship?

How do they plan to turn around the relationship with the fans and go forward united?

Do you believe you can fix the relationship with yourselves and the majority of the fans?

What have you learnt from the first season and what you will be doing differently this season?

Will you act on the lessons learnt from mistakes made?

Will you admit that running a club purely off statistics has been an own goal for WAGMI?

How do you expect non locals to buy into WAGMI United when you don’t let them know about games and results most of the time?

Are there sufficient funds in the club for next season?

Will you allow Scott Lindsey to suggest players to sign or will this be down to the owners?

Is there any money left for a decent playing budget?

Given the number of fringe players we have, will there be a clear out and will some of the first team be offered new contracts?

Are there any plans to make the 11-year-old temporary East Stand into a permanent stand?

Are there any further plans to raise funds this year or next in the form of another NFT minting?

Will the season tickets stay at the same price next season and will the option to pay monthly as discussed last summer come into play for next season?

What improvements to recovery, rest and training will be made over the summer to ensure players can properly recover after games and train to the levels to be competitive in the League next season?

How do you balance the short-term goals of winning games with the long-term goals of building a sustainable and successful club?

What is your vision for the team's future, both in terms of on-field success and its impact on the community and fans?

What will the next season's targets be?

Will international fans still be able to watch the coverage of matches on the club website?

Will you invest in a reserve team?

Will we be able to buy next seasons away kit and why did it take so long to get chips back on sale at the ground?