26 photos as Eastbourne Borough beat AFC Croydon Athletic in pre-season test

Adam Murray’s team have had a solid pre-season so far as the run-up to the league opener at home to Chesham goes on.
See pictures from the latest victory – by Lydia and Nick Redman – on this page and the ones linked and get the latest from Priory Lane in the Herald on Friday.
1. Eastbourne Borough v AFC Croydon Athletic pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (34).jpg
Eastbourne Borough v AFC Croydon Athletic pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman Photo: Lydia Redman
2. Lydia Redman
Eastbourne Borough v AFC Croydon Athletic pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman Photo: Lydia Redman
3. Eastbourne Borough v AFC Croydon Athletic pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (35).jpg
Eastbourne Borough v AFC Croydon Athletic pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman Photo: Lydia Redman
4. Eastbourne Borough v AFC Croydon Athletic pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (36).jpg
Eastbourne Borough v AFC Croydon Athletic pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman Photo: Lydia Redman
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.