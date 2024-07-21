Eastbourne Borough v AFC Croydon Athletic pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (28).jpgEastbourne Borough v AFC Croydon Athletic pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (28).jpg
Eastbourne Borough v AFC Croydon Athletic pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (28).jpg

26 photos as Eastbourne Borough beat AFC Croydon Athletic in pre-season test

By Steve Bone
Published 21st Jul 2024, 14:28 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2024, 15:22 BST
Eastbourne Borough’s build-up to the new National League South season continued in fine style with a 4-2 friendly win over AFC Croydon Athletic.

Adam Murray’s team have had a solid pre-season so far as the run-up to the league opener at home to Chesham goes on.

See pictures from the latest victory – by Lydia and Nick Redman – on this page and the ones linked and get the latest from Priory Lane in the Herald on Friday.

Eastbourne Borough v AFC Croydon Athletic pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman

1. Eastbourne Borough v AFC Croydon Athletic pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (34).jpg

Eastbourne Borough v AFC Croydon Athletic pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman Photo: Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough v AFC Croydon Athletic pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman

2. Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough v AFC Croydon Athletic pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman Photo: Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough v AFC Croydon Athletic pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman

3. Eastbourne Borough v AFC Croydon Athletic pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (35).jpg

Eastbourne Borough v AFC Croydon Athletic pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman Photo: Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough v AFC Croydon Athletic pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman

4. Eastbourne Borough v AFC Croydon Athletic pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (36).jpg

Eastbourne Borough v AFC Croydon Athletic pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman Photo: Lydia Redman

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Eastbourne BoroughNational League SouthAdam MurrayChesham
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice