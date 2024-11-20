Lewes v Eastbourne Borough. Sussex Senior CupLewes v Eastbourne Borough. Sussex Senior Cup
26 photos as Eastbourne Borough earn Sussex Cup win at Lewes

By Steve Bone
Published 20th Nov 2024, 08:46 GMT
First half goals from Stef Vukoje and Will Harley were enough to put Eastbourne Borough through to the last eight of the Sussex Senior Cup as they won 2-1 at Lewes.

Calvin Ekpiteta pulled one back for the Rooks just after the hour but the Sports held on to progress.

See pictures from the match by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked. Get the Borough latest in the Eastbourne Herald – out on Friday.

