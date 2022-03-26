The Sports are up to fifth in National League South - and a finish in the top four is by no means out of the question. Any finish within the top seven puts them in the play-offs - which is way beyond what many would have predicted for them this term, even after a third-place finish in 2020-21. Charley Kendall and Jaden Perez got the goals that pulled the plug on Bath - see the best of the pictures, by Lydia and Nick Redman, on this page and the ones linked. Get the latest from the Lane in the Herald every Friday.