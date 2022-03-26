The Sports are up to fifth in National League South - and a finish in the top four is by no means out of the question. Any finish within the top seven puts them in the play-offs - which is way beyond what many would have predicted for them this term, even after a third-place finish in 2020-21. Charley Kendall and Jaden Perez got the goals that pulled the plug on Bath - see the best of the pictures, by Lydia and Nick Redman, on this page and the ones linked. Get the latest from the Lane in the Herald every Friday.
26 pictures as Eastbourne Borough beat Bath - picture special
What a run-in Eastbourne Borough are having. Danny Bloor's team made it five National South wins in a row by beating Bath City 2-0 at a buoyant Priory Lane.
By Steve Bone
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 8:52 pm
