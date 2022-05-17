26 pictures as Littlehampton Town lift Peter Bentley Cup

Two goals by George Gaskin and one from Lucas Pattenden saw off the Dockers and added to the Golds' SCFL premier division title. Now they go to Wembley for Sunday's FA Vase final looking for the treble - then to Sussex FA HQ next Wednesday for the RUR Cup final against Saltdean. Check out Martin Denyer's pictures from the PB final on this page and the ones linked and don't miss all the Wembley build-up in the Littlehampton Gazette, which contains an eight-page supplement with all angles covered.