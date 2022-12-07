26 pictures as Worthing are humbled by National South leaders Ebbsfleet

Just three days after beating one of the sides above them in the table, Worthing found another of the top National South sides a rather different proposition.

It was 5-1 to Worthing at Havant at the weekend – and on Tuesday night at Woodside Road, there were again six goals, but this time every one of them went in the Worthing net.

It was a clear demonstration of why Ebbsfleet United are strong favourites to land the title. As for Worthing they need to lick their wounds and not take the defeat too personally.

Check out Mke Gunn’s pictures of the action on this page and the ones linked and get Adam Hinshelwood’s reaction in the Worthing Herald on Thursday.

1. Worthing v Ebbsfleet pictures by Mike Gunn (26).jpg Action from Worthing's 6-0 home defeat to Ebbsfleet at Woodside Road in National League South Photo: Mike Gunn Photo Sales

2. Worthing v Ebbsfleet pictures by Mike Gunn (25).jpg Action from Worthing's 6-0 home defeat to Ebbsfleet at Woodside Road in National League South Photo: Mike Gunn Photo Sales

3. Worthing v Ebbsfleet pictures by Mike Gunn (23).jpg Action from Worthing's 6-0 home defeat to Ebbsfleet at Woodside Road in National League South Photo: Mike Gunn Photo Sales

4. Worthing v Ebbsfleet pictures by Mike Gunn (24).jpg Action from Worthing's 6-0 home defeat to Ebbsfleet at Woodside Road in National League South Photo: Mike Gunn Photo Sales