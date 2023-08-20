26 pictures as Worthing FC lose to Aveley but stay top of Natonal League South

Worthing FC suffered their first defeat of the season as promoted Aveley claimed their second Sussex scalp in six days – but Adam Hinshelwood’s team remain top of National South.

It’s Aveley who are hot on their heels at the top after this win bilt on their 2-0 home success at home to Eastbourne Borough last Monday.

Aveley also led 2-0 at Woodside Road before Juan Luque got one back, set up by Ollie Pearce, and the Rebels had late shouts for a penalty waved away when Ricky Aguiar appeared to be fouled by the keeper in stoppage time.

See pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked

