26 pictures as Worthing FC lose to Aveley but stay top of Natonal League South

Worthing FC suffered their first defeat of the season as promoted Aveley claimed their second Sussex scalp in six days – but Adam Hinshelwood’s team remain top of National South.
By Steve Bone
Published 20th Aug 2023, 08:00 BST

It’s Aveley who are hot on their heels at the top after this win bilt on their 2-0 home success at home to Eastbourne Borough last Monday.

Aveley also led 2-0 at Woodside Road before Juan Luque got one back, set up by Ollie Pearce, and the Rebels had late shouts for a penalty waved away when Ricky Aguiar appeared to be fouled by the keeper in stoppage time.

See pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked and get the WFC latest in the Worthing Herald every THursday.

Action from Worthing v Aveley in the National League South

Action from Worthing v Aveley in the National League South Photo: Mike Gunn

Action from Worthing v Aveley in the National League South

Action from Worthing v Aveley in the National League South Photo: Mike Gunn

Action from Worthing v Aveley in the National League South

Action from Worthing v Aveley in the National League South Photo: Mike Gunn

Action from Worthing v Aveley in the National League South

Action from Worthing v Aveley in the National League South Photo: MIKE GUNN:Mike Gunn

