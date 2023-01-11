26 pictures from Worthing's 4-0 win at Lancing in the Sussex Senior Cup

Worthing proved too strong for neighbours Lancing in the Sussex Senior Cup at Culver Road.

An early goal by Reece Meekums put Adam Hinshelwood’s National South team on their way to securing a last-eght spot and Callum Kealy and Ollie Pearce (twice) struck in the second half to make sure of the win.

It was a brave effort by Dean Cox’s Isthmian south east hosts and they now go back to focusing on their league campaign.

See Mike Gunn’s pictures from the match – played in wet and windy conditions – on this page and the ones linked. Get the latest Lancing and Worthing action in the Worthing Herald, out Thursday.

