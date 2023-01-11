Edit Account-Sign Out
Action from Worthing FC's 4-0 win at Lancing FC in the third round of the Sussex Senior Cup

26 pictures from Worthing's 4-0 win at Lancing in the Sussex Senior Cup

Worthing proved too strong for neighbours Lancing in the Sussex Senior Cup at Culver Road.

By Steve Bone
4 minutes ago

An early goal by Reece Meekums put Adam Hinshelwood’s National South team on their way to securing a last-eght spot and Callum Kealy and Ollie Pearce (twice) struck in the second half to make sure of the win.

It was a brave effort by Dean Cox’s Isthmian south east hosts and they now go back to focusing on their league campaign.

See Mike Gunn’s pictures from the match – played in wet and windy conditions – on this page and the ones linked. Get the latest Lancing and Worthing action in the Worthing Herald, out Thursday.

1. Lancing v Worthing Sussex Senior Cup pictures by Mike Gunn (24).jpg

Photo: Mike Gunn

2. Lancing v Worthing Sussex Senior Cup pictures by Mike Gunn (26).jpg

Photo: Mike Gunn

3. Lancing v Worthing Sussex Senior Cup pictures by Mike Gunn (25).jpg

Photo: Mike Gunn

4. Lancing v Worthing Sussex Senior Cup pictures by Mike Gunn (1).jpg

Photo: Mike Gunn

