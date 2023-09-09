BREAKING
26 pictures from Worthing's draw with Hemel Hempstead Town in National South

Joel Colbran rescued a point for Worthing as they found the going tough in a home encounter with Hemel Hempstead Town in National League South.
By Steve Bone
Published 9th Sep 2023, 21:04 BST

The Woodside Road favourite equalised nine minutes from time after Guiseppe Acofando had put Hemel ahead soon after the interval. The point leaves Worthing second in National South, juat a point behind new leaders Bath City.

Next up for Worthing is an FA Cup tie at Eastbourne Borough next Saturday.

See Mike Gunn’s Worthing-Hemel pictures on this page and the ones linked and get the latest from the Worthing camp in the Herald on Thursday.

Action from Worthing's 1-1 draw with Hemel Hempstead Town in National League South Photo: Mike Gunn

Action from Worthing's 1-1 draw with Hemel Hempstead Town in National League South Photo: Mike Gunn

Action from Worthing's 1-1 draw with Hemel Hempstead Town in National League South Photo: MIKE GUNN:Mike Gunn

Action from Worthing's 1-1 draw with Hemel Hempstead Town in National League South Photo: Mike Gunn

