26 pictures from Worthing's draw with Hemel Hempstead Town in National South
Joel Colbran rescued a point for Worthing as they found the going tough in a home encounter with Hemel Hempstead Town in National League South.
By Steve Bone
Published 9th Sep 2023, 21:04 BST
The Woodside Road favourite equalised nine minutes from time after Guiseppe Acofando had put Hemel ahead soon after the interval. The point leaves Worthing second in National South, juat a point behind new leaders Bath City.
Next up for Worthing is an FA Cup tie at Eastbourne Borough next Saturday.
See Mike Gunn’s Worthing-Hemel pictures on this page and the ones linked and get the latest from the Worthing camp in the Herald on Thursday.
