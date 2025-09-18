Jonathan Hogg is one of many experienced EFL players looking for a new club after being released by Huddersfield Town n the summer.placeholder image
Jonathan Hogg is one of many experienced EFL players looking for a new club after being released by Huddersfield Town n the summer.

27 free agents still available for Crawley Town, Newport County, Colchester United, Salford City and the rest of League Two to snap up

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 18th Sep 2025, 10:22 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2025, 10:41 BST
The transfer window is of course shut but that isn’t going to stop clubs calling for back up as the season gets into full swing.

Whether it’s because of injuries to key players, struggling form or a bargain who becomes available and needs snapping up, some clubs around League Two will still be looking to bolster the squad.

And there are still plenty out free agents out there who could do a job for a League Two club looking for a boost. offering both quality and experience – and in some cases, Premier League experience.

Here are just some players who are still looking for a club. (Information supplied by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and correct as of Sept 18).

1. Scott Sinclair

2. Steven Fletcher

3. Chris Martin

4. Jonathan Hogg

