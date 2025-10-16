27 photos as - and full report - Moneyfields end Rocks' recent revival

Jamie Howell’s Bognor had been boosted by three straight wins – two in the Isthmian south central division and one in the Sussex Transport Senior Cup – but that run of victories was halted as the Portsmouth side won 4-0 at the Rocks’ temporary home of Oaklands Park, Chichester.

After a goalless first half, Moneys took charge after the break and goals from Pompey loanee Tayo Singerr, James Franklyn (2) and Faris Khallouqi gave them a comfortable win.

The Rocks remain 17th in the table ahead of Saturday’s visit to Southall, who are two spots below them.

Match report by Liam Goodley

Bognor fell to defeat at Oaklands Park as they conceded four goals in the second half. Despite a competitive first half, and no goals, Moneyfields were very clinical to take the game away from the hosts in the second period and finished up deserved winners.

Seok-Jae Lee got an early cross in from the left was searching for Callum Laycock but it bounced harmlessly out for a goal kick in the third minute.

On five minutes it was good closing down from Kash Kasukumya saw Laycock have a chance to hit it at goal but his attempt on the half volley was always rising over the crossbar. In response, Faris Khallouqi found the head of ex-Rock Simba Mlambo who diverted it over the crossbar.

Then Ciaran Martin made a good run into the area but it was Chad Field who pulled out two tackles to deny him the opening goal.

Kieran Alcock went into the book after he handled the ball after a foul on Kasukumya soon after. Matt Jones's low freekick was gathered well at his near post by Malachi Osei-Owusu.

A long ball forward saw the ball be brought down by Kasukumya and then Preston Woolston followed it up with a low strike, but it bounced wide of the left post on 19 minutes.

Laycock took a flailing arm to the face and required treatment on 21 minutes after some tussling in midfield saw the striker go to ground. Then Jones went into the book as he had a late sliding challenge near the touchline get penalised.

Seok-Jae Lee stole the ball on the edge of the box and after twisting and turning, he eventually got a shot at goal but it was pushed away by the goalkeeper.

Following Martin's free-kick into the area, Mlambo latched onto the failed clearance to knock it spinning wide of goal on 34 minutes. Following a corner on the right, the ball fell to Woolston who created some space for himself before firing it low at goal. But again, the goalkeeper saved it confidently.

A swift cross into the area by Jones fell down kindly for Kasukumya who couldn't get his feet in position when he struck at goal. The goalkeeper was well placed to save it.

Bognor conceded a freekick late into stoppage time of the first half as Tommy Block tripped up his man as he ran across him. Up stepped James Franklyn who curled it low at goal and this forced a good parried save from Dan Lincoln, who managed to push it out again. HT 0 - 0

Jack Farrier went into the book 3 minutes into the second half as he pulled back Kasukumya on the touchline. The ball in was good and it was headed into the path of Laycock who knocked it into the net. But the goal didn't count as the linesman had flagged for offside.

Bognor conceded almost straight away in response, as Olutayo Singerr's shot couldn't be stopped by a diving Lincoln in his goalmouth on 50 minutes. Jones teed up Seok-Jae Lee with a neat pass between defence but he drove his shot along the deck and well wide on 55 minutes after a good run.

Franklyn netted the visitors second of the evening on 60 minutes. The first attempt was pushed out by Lincoln straight to him and he diverted it in on the rebound, leaving Bognor two goals behind.

Laycock dragged another shot low at goal and straight at the shot stopper as Bognor looked to get back into it. Jordan then hit a chance high over the bar after another cross into the box by Seok-Jae Lee fell to him.

Kasukumya was replaced by Dan Gifford on 63 minutes and on 69 minutes Lennie Smith replaced Billy Allcock for the Rocks. Singerr should have added to the tally moments later as a square pass on the edge of the box saw him curl it fiercely over the bar.

Franklyn got his second and Moneyfields' third of the night as Block's back pass was read well by the attacker and he rounded the goalkeeper before slotting it into the net. On 75 minutes, Harvey Whyte came on for Jones, as the game looked over for Bognor.

Bognor were beaten by a long ball through the middle for the visitor's fourth goal of the evening. Khallouqi sped through, rounded Lincoln, before slotting it into an empty net. Ethan Robb was replaced by Joe Alman on 83 minutes as Bognor were trying to lessen the deficit late on.

Then Seok-Jae Lee went into the book late on as frustrations showed with his late challenge near the touchline with five minutes added to the end.

Gifford tried a hopeful bouncing cross into the area but Laycock was beaten to the ball by Osei-Owusu, who was solid in goal for Moneyfields throughout.

Bognor travel on Saturday (18th October) to Southall in the league as they try to return to form, with kick off at 3pm.

Rocks: Lincoln, Jordan, Jones (Whyte 75), Robb (Alman 82), Field, Block, Allcock (Smith 69), Woolston, Kasukumya (Gifford 63), Laycock, Seok-Jae Unused Sub: Kingswell.

Attendance - 445

1 . Rocks v Moneyfields pictures by Mrtin Denyer (2).jpg Rocks v Moneyfields, Isthmian south central division Photo: Martin Denyer

2 . Rocks v Moneyfields pictures by Mrtin Denyer (8).jpg Rocks v Moneyfields, Isthmian south central division Photo: Martin Denyer

3 . Rocks v Moneyfields pictures by Mrtin Denyer (3).jpg Rocks v Moneyfields, Isthmian south central division Photo: Martin Denyer