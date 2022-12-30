27 photos from a dramatic 2-2 draw for Worthing at Bath City

Ollie Pearce put the Reberls ahead nine minutes after half-time but Sonny Carr’s double gave City a 2-1 advantage – only for Ollie Starkey to pop up with a point-saver in the 90th minute. The point moved Adam Hinshelwood’s team into the play-off places - they’re seventh on 39 points – ahead of their return clash with Hampton and Richmond in south west London on New Year’s Day.