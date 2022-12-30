Edit Account-Sign Out
Action from Worthing's National South draw at Bath City

27 photos from a dramatic 2-2 draw for Worthing at Bath City

Worthing made it four points out of six in Christmas week as they scored a late equaliser to earn a 2-2 draw away to Bath City.

By Steve Bone
4 minutes ago

Ollie Pearce put the Reberls ahead nine minutes after half-time but Sonny Carr’s double gave City a 2-1 advantage – only for Ollie Starkey to pop up with a point-saver in the 90th minute. The point moved Adam Hinshelwood’s team into the play-off places - they’re seventh on 39 points – ahead of their return clash with Hampton and Richmond in south west London on New Year’s Day.

Check out Mike Gunn's pictures from the draw at Bath City on this page and the ones linked.

1. Bath City v Worthing pictures by Mike Gunn (24).jpg

Photo: Mike Gunn

2. Bath City v Worthing pictures by Mike Gunn (22).jpg

Photo: Mike Gunn

3. Bath City v Worthing pictures by Mike Gunn (21).jpg

Photo: Mike Gunn

4. Bath City v Worthing pictures by Mike Gunn (25).jpg

Photo: Mike Gunn

