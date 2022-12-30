27 photos from a dramatic 2-2 draw for Worthing at Bath City
Worthing made it four points out of six in Christmas week as they scored a late equaliser to earn a 2-2 draw away to Bath City.
Ollie Pearce put the Reberls ahead nine minutes after half-time but Sonny Carr’s double gave City a 2-1 advantage – only for Ollie Starkey to pop up with a point-saver in the 90th minute. The point moved Adam Hinshelwood’s team into the play-off places - they’re seventh on 39 points – ahead of their return clash with Hampton and Richmond in south west London on New Year’s Day.
Check out Mike Gunn's pictures from the draw at Bath City on this page and the ones linked.