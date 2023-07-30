NationalWorldTV
27 pictures as Bognor Regis Town beat Chichester City in a Nyewood Lane pre-season friendly

Bognor Regis Town were too strong for their neighbours Chichester City as the teams continued their build-ups towards the August 12 start of the new Isthmian League season.
By Steve Bone
Published 30th Jul 2023, 11:14 BST

It finished 4-1 to Bognor with the Rocks’ goals from Sam De St Croix, Jasper Mather (2) and Tommy Lee Higgs. Kaleem Haitham replied for Ciy.

The Rocks are offering free admission to a friendly on Friday evening against Flansham Park Rangers (7pm).

See pictures from the match by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff in the slideshow in the video player above – and more from Tommy McMillan on this page and the ones linked.

Action in the Rocks' pre-season win over Chichester City at Nyewood Lane

1. Rocks v Chichester City pictures by Tommy McMillan (1).jpg

Action in the Rocks' pre-season win over Chichester City at Nyewood Lane Photo: Adam Holt:Tommy McMillan

Action in the Rocks' pre-season win over Chichester City at Nyewood Lane

2. Rocks v Chichester City pictures by Tommy McMillan (11).jpg

Action in the Rocks' pre-season win over Chichester City at Nyewood Lane Photo: Adam Holt:Tommy McMillan

Action in the Rocks' pre-season win over Chichester City at Nyewood Lane

3. Rocks v Chichester City pictures by Tommy McMillan (9).jpg

Action in the Rocks' pre-season win over Chichester City at Nyewood Lane Photo: Adam Holt:Tommy McMillan

Action in the Rocks' pre-season win over Chichester City at Nyewood Lane

4. Rocks v Chichester City pictures by Tommy McMillan (10).jpg

Action in the Rocks' pre-season win over Chichester City at Nyewood Lane Photo: Adam Holt:Tommy McMillan

Related topics:Chichester CityBognor Regis Town