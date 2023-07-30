27 pictures as Bognor Regis Town beat Chichester City in a Nyewood Lane pre-season friendly
Bognor Regis Town were too strong for their neighbours Chichester City as the teams continued their build-ups towards the August 12 start of the new Isthmian League season.
By Steve Bone
Published 30th Jul 2023, 11:14 BST
It finished 4-1 to Bognor with the Rocks’ goals from Sam De St Croix, Jasper Mather (2) and Tommy Lee Higgs. Kaleem Haitham replied for Ciy.
The Rocks are offering free admission to a friendly on Friday evening against Flansham Park Rangers (7pm).
See pictures from the match by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff in the slideshow in the video player above – and more from Tommy McMillan on this page and the ones linked.
