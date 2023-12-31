27 pictures as Hassocks win at Shoreham in the SCFL premier
Hassocks showed why they’re flying high in the Southern Combination League premier division with a 3-1 win at Shoreham.
By Steve Bone
Published 31st Dec 2023, 13:33 GMT
Alex Fair gave the Robins an early lead but Martin Bayo levelled for the Musselmen – before goals in the second half by Josh Nandhra and Tom Frankland clinched the points for James Westlake’s side, who are third in the table. Shoreham remain 18th.
See pictures by Stephen Goodger from the match at Middle Road on this page and the ones linked.
