BREAKING
Shoreham FC v Hassocks FC in the SCFL premier divisionShoreham FC v Hassocks FC in the SCFL premier division
Shoreham FC v Hassocks FC in the SCFL premier division

27 pictures as Hassocks win at Shoreham in the SCFL premier

Hassocks showed why they’re flying high in the Southern Combination League premier division with a 3-1 win at Shoreham.
By Steve Bone
Published 31st Dec 2023, 13:33 GMT

Alex Fair gave the Robins an early lead but Martin Bayo levelled for the Musselmen – before goals in the second half by Josh Nandhra and Tom Frankland clinched the points for James Westlake’s side, who are third in the table. Shoreham remain 18th.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger from the match at Middle Road on this page and the ones linked.

Shoreham FC v Hassocks FC in the SCFL premier division

1. Shoreham v Hassocks pictures by Stephen Goodger (21).JPG

Shoreham FC v Hassocks FC in the SCFL premier division Photo: Stephen Goodger

Shoreham FC v Hassocks FC in the SCFL premier division

2. Shoreham v Hassocks pictures by Stephen Goodger (19).JPG

Shoreham FC v Hassocks FC in the SCFL premier division Photo: Stephen Goodger

Shoreham FC v Hassocks FC in the SCFL premier division

3. Shoreham v Hassocks pictures by Stephen Goodger (1).JPG

Shoreham FC v Hassocks FC in the SCFL premier division Photo: Stephen Goodger

Shoreham FC v Hassocks FC in the SCFL premier division

4. Shoreham v Hassocks pictures by Stephen Goodger (29).JPG

Shoreham FC v Hassocks FC in the SCFL premier division Photo: Stephen Goodger

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:ShorehamHassocksSCFLRobins