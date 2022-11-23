27 pictures from Worthing FC's 3-2 National South win over Tonbridge Angels
Adam Hinshelwood saw Worthing win a second home game in four days – and add three more goals to the four that saw off Weymouth in the FA Trophy on Saturday.
By Steve Bone
2 hours ago
James Beresford, Callum Kealey and Joshua Chambers were all on target in the opening 24 minutes as Worthing made it five games unbeaten in the league to move up to fifth in the National South table. See Mike Gunn’s pictures from the match on this page and those linked.
