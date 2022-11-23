Edit Account-Sign Out
Action from Worthing FC's 3-2 win at home to Tonbridge Angels

27 pictures from Worthing FC's 3-2 National South win over Tonbridge Angels

Adam Hinshelwood saw Worthing win a second home game in four days – and add three more goals to the four that saw off Weymouth in the FA Trophy on Saturday.

By Steve Bone
2 hours ago

James Beresford, Callum Kealey and Joshua Chambers were all on target in the opening 24 minutes as Worthing made it five games unbeaten in the league to move up to fifth in the National South table. See Mike Gunn’s pictures from the match on this page and those linked.

Worthing v Tonbridge pictures by Mike Gunn (22).jpg

Action from Worthing FC's 3-2 win at home to Tonbridge Angels

Photo: Mike Gunn

Worthing v Tonbridge pictures by Mike Gunn (17).jpg

Action from Worthing FC's 3-2 win at home to Tonbridge Angels

Photo: Mike Gunn

Worthing v Tonbridge pictures by Mike Gunn (21).jpg

Action from Worthing FC's 3-2 win at home to Tonbridge Angels

Photo: Mike Gunn

Worthing v Tonbridge pictures by Mike Gunn (1).jpg

Action from Worthing FC's 3-2 win at home to Tonbridge Angels

Photo: Mike Gunn

