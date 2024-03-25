Action from Peacehaven and Telsombe's win over Midhurst and Easebourne in the SCFL premierAction from Peacehaven and Telsombe's win over Midhurst and Easebourne in the SCFL premier
28 photos as Peacehaven & Telscombe beat Midhurst & Easebourne in the Southern Combination League

First half goals by Ross Barclay and George Cook were enough to clinch a 2-0 victory for Peacehaven & Telscombe at home to Midhurst & Easebourne.
By Steve Bone
Published 25th Mar 2024, 12:26 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2024, 15:23 GMT

The victory puts the Tye eighth in the SCFL premier table – one place and two points above Midhurst.

See pictures by Paul Trunfull from the match on this page and the ones linked.

Peacehaven and Telscombe v Midhurst and Easebourne pictures by Paul Trunfull (18).jpg

Action from Peacehaven and Telsombe's win over Midhurst and Easebourne in the SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull

Peacehaven and Telscombe v Midhurst and Easebourne pictures by Paul Trunfull (13).jpg

Action from Peacehaven and Telsombe's win over Midhurst and Easebourne in the SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull

Peacehaven and Telscombe v Midhurst and Easebourne pictures by Paul Trunfull (11).jpg

Action from Peacehaven and Telsombe's win over Midhurst and Easebourne in the SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull

Peacehaven and Telscombe v Midhurst and Easebourne pictures by Paul Trunfull (20).jpg

Action from Peacehaven and Telsombe's win over Midhurst and Easebourne in the SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull

