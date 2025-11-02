28 photos as Shoreham lose to Pagham - and it marks end of manager's reign

The Lions romped to victory and are now up to fourth in the table, while the struggling Musselmen are down to 18th after a poor run of results.

Rondel said on X on Sunday: “I have been let go at Shoreham. I’m gutted not to show the solid defensive side to the squad as we lacked defenders due to various reasons across my short weeks there. I rebuilt a squad with new players every week and was very committed to Shoreham and their fans. Good luck.”

The club said on Monday: “Josh Rondel has departed from the club as first team manager. The club would like to thank Josh for his time as manager.

"With immediate effect Connor Cox will take the helm and start looking at bringing in players to bolster the squad so the team canstart getting back to winning ways.”

Shoreham are next in action on Saturday, at home to Bexhill United.

1 . Shoreham v Pagham pictures by Stephen Goodger (23).jpeg Shoreham v Pagham, SCFL premier division Photo: Stephen Goodger

