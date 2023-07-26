NationalWorldTV
28 photos from Worthing's pre-season friendly with Gosport Borough

Worthing’s latest pre-season friendly – at home to Gosport Borough – resulted in a 4-1 defeat.
By Steve Bone
Published 26th Jul 2023, 08:10 BST

Following on from losses to Bognor and Hashtag United, the result will have disappointed the Rebels, but it was another fairly young and experimental line-up as boss Adam Hinshelwood continues to work through his options ahead of the National League South kick-off on Saturday, August 5.

Next up for Worthing is a friendly visit to Horsham on Saturday.

See Mike Gunn’s Worthing v Gosport Borough pictures on this page and the ones linked.

Worthing take on Gosport Borough in a pre-season friendly at Woodside Road Photo: Mike Gunn

Worthing take on Gosport Borough in a pre-season friendly at Woodside Road Photo: Mike Gunn

Worthing take on Gosport Borough in a pre-season friendly at Woodside Road Photo: Mike Gunn

Worthing take on Gosport Borough in a pre-season friendly at Woodside Road Photo: Mike Gunn

