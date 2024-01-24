28 pictures as Eastbourne Borough lose to Aveley in controversial circumstances

BREAKING
Eastbourne Borough were reflecting a couple of tough decisions that went against them as they slipped to a 2-1 loss at home to Aveley in the National League South.
By Steve Bone
Published 24th Jan 2024, 08:02 GMT

New signing Moussa Diarra gave Adam Murray’s men an early lead but Aveley equalised late in the first half – the goal allowed to stand even though the linesman had rasied a flag, apparently for offside, in the build-up to the goal. To rub salt into the wounds, Aveley won it with a second half penalty that Borough felt was a soft one.

It leaves the Sports still six points adrift of safety in the table.

