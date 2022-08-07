Last season's treble winners beat Broadbridge Heath 3-1 at a sun-drenched Sportsfield to progress to the preliminary round of the FA Cup. Lucas Pattenden, Aaron Capon and George Gaskin put Town 3-0 up before Jamie Taylor got a late consolation for Heath. Golds will face Walton and Hersham or Kennington in the next round. See pictures from the match by Stephen Goodger in the slideshow in the video player (above) and on this page and the ones linked - and get the views of Town joint boss Mitch Hand in the Littlehampton Gazette on Thursday.
28 pictures as Littlehampton Town beat Broadbridge Heath in the FA Cup
Littlehampton Town began the 2022-23 season as they tackled most of last term - with a win in a cup competition.
By Steve Bone
Sunday, 7th August 2022, 6:15 pm
Page 1 of 3