28 pictures from an entertaining National League South clash between Eastbourne Borough and Chelmsford City

Danny Bloor’s had to settle for a point at the end of a watchable clash at home to Chelmsford City in National South.
Goals from Miguel Scarlett and – with his third in two games – on-loan Southampton striker Luke Pearce put Borough 2-1 up in the second half but the Essex visitors denied the hosts a win with a late equaliser.
It means Borough remain 11th in the table – four points off the play-off zone.
See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked
1. Eastbourne Borough v Chelmsford City pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (22).jpg
Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-2 draw with Chelmsford City in National League South at Priory Lane
Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman
