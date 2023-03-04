Edit Account-Sign Out
Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-2 draw with Chelmsford City in National League South at Priory Lane
28 pictures from an entertaining National League South clash between Eastbourne Borough and Chelmsford City

Danny Bloor’s had to settle for a point at the end of a watchable clash at home to Chelmsford City in National South.

By Steve Bone
4 minutes ago

Goals from Miguel Scarlett and – with his third in two games – on-loan Southampton striker Luke Pearce put Borough 2-1 up in the second half but the Essex visitors denied the hosts a win with a late equaliser.

It means Borough remain 11th in the table – four points off the play-off zone.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked, and get the Borough latest in the Herald on Friday.

1. Eastbourne Borough v Chelmsford City pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (22).jpg

Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

2. Eastbourne Borough v Chelmsford City pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (39).jpg

Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

3. Eastbourne Borough v Chelmsford City pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (36).jpg

Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

4. Eastbourne Borough v Chelmsford City pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (21).jpg

Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

