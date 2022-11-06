Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Action from Worthing FC's draw at Hungerford in the National League South

28 pictures from Worthing's draw at Hungerford in National League South

They’re becoming the draw specialists of National South – nevertheless a point on the road is generally a good point and that’s what Adam Hinshelwood’s Worthing gained at Hungerford.

By Steve Bone
2 days ago

They gave a debut to new Gillingham FC loanee Josh Chambers and he helped the Rebels to a point in a hard-working team performance. It’s Worthing’s eighth draw from 16 league games and leaves them one place outside the play-off zone, having still lost only twice. Worthing host Oxford City – who are immediately below them in the table – on Tuesday night. Check out Mike Gunn’s pictures from Hungerford v Worthing on this page and those linked.

1. Hungerford v Worthing pics by Mike Gunn (1).jpg

Action from Worthing FC's draw at Hungerford in the National League South

Photo: Mike Gunn

Photo Sales

2. Hungerford v Worthing pics by Mike Gunn (22).jpg

Action from Worthing FC's draw at Hungerford in the National League South

Photo: Mike Gunn

Photo Sales

3. Hungerford v Worthing pics by Mike Gunn (27).jpg

Action from Worthing FC's draw at Hungerford in the National League South

Photo: Mike Gunn

Photo Sales

4. Hungerford v Worthing pics by Mike Gunn (28).jpg

Action from Worthing FC's draw at Hungerford in the National League South

Photo: Mike Gunn

Photo Sales
National League SouthHungerfordAdam Hinshelwood
Next Page
Page 1 of 7