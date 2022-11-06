They gave a debut to new Gillingham FC loanee Josh Chambers and he helped the Rebels to a point in a hard-working team performance. It’s Worthing’s eighth draw from 16 league games and leaves them one place outside the play-off zone, having still lost only twice. Worthing host Oxford City – who are immediately below them in the table – on Tuesday night. Check out Mike Gunn’s pictures from Hungerford v Worthing on this page and those linked.