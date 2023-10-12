Newhaven came from two down to snatch a point in hugely controversial circumstances at home to Pagham in the SCFL premier on Saturday.

A slow start had seen the Dockers fall 2-0 behind after 18 minutes, as Pagham looked to end the hosts’ run of seven consecutive victories.

In the ninth minute, visiting dangerman Dan Simmonds ran unchallenged at the heart of the Newhaven defence before firing a clinical shot into the bottom corner, giving Jake Buss little chance.

Newhaven almost responded immediately with Ryan Warwick forcing a good save from the Pagham goalkeeper from a free-kick.

However, an afternoon that already looked like being a tricky one became decidedly more so in the 18th minute when the visitors doubled their lead.

Simmonds again was the architect, getting in down the left before being left with too much space to produce a low-cross which Rob Malila diverted into his own net.

Just after half an hour, Newhaven pulled one back when a Warwick free-kick was flicked cleverly into the net by the head of Malila.

The Dockers missed a golden opportunity to go into the break level, when the normally reliable Alfie Rogers saw a penalty saved.

Either side of half-time, Newhaven felt Pagham’s Toby Pointing survived being shown a red card – once for hauling back Rogers when he was through on goal, then for avoiding a clear second-yellow card. Yet greater controversy was to follow.

Newhaven had barely created a clear opening in the second half when, deep into injury time, Josh Tuck hit the crossbar from close-range. A goalmouth scramble ensued which led to the ball spiralling high into the air and a hand smashing it over the bar.

Despite the hand seemingly belonging to someone wearing red, after consulting with his lineman – and both captains – the ref awarded Newhaven a dubious penalty. A Pagham player was sent off for for his protests.

From the spot, Rogers held his nerve to secure a point for the Dockers and extend their unbeaten run to eight games,

MOM: Rob Malila. An energetic and classy display.

- DAVID FULLER

Ringmer suffered their third loss of the Mid Sussex League premier division season as an organised Lindfield side came out 3-1 winners at the Caburn Community Ground.

The Blues were without several key players for the meeting, with captain Charlie Northeast and Dave Jones still injured and joined by Jacob Ashwood, Jamie Blackford, and Rhys Taylor as absentees.

While Ringmer controlled much of the opening spell at a sun-soaked CCG, neither team posed a great deal of threat early on.

Lindfield eventually grabbed the opening goal of the game midway through the first half, with striker Ruari Farrell finishing at the far post after Owen Brown had been beaten at right-back.

Tommy Haddon's side soon managed to draw level, though, as Kyle Johnson got the decisive touch on a pinball in the six-yard box that followed a great move on the left.

Before half-time arrived, however, Lindfield were back ahead as Farrell doubled his own tally, on hand to steer home after Luke Paskins had raced away on the left and slipped the ball across the onrushing Harvey Munro.

Aiming for an improvement in the second half, Ringmer were again the better side early on but would struggle to convert that control into chances.

Eventually, the pressure brought a great chance for Luke Colwell, whose header was superbly turned over the bar by visiting goalkeeper Paolo Ciambriello.

Though the Blues pushed and pushed, Lindfield never felt enough of a test while leading 2-1 and were happy to see out the game in increasingly frustrating circumstances.

Stuart Brown then wrapped up the game for the West Sussex side in the 91st minute, beating Sheldon Grimes on the right and picking his spot past Munro.

Ten more minutes of added time followed for Lindfield's time-wasting, and there was time for Ringmer to have one last big chance denied as Ciambriello saved excellently with an outstretched leg against Ben Parsons.

Nonetheless, Ringmer's hopes were already buried and they were consigned to defeat upon the full-time whistle.

Next up, the Blues visit Sedlescombe Rangers in the Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup tomorrow (Oct 14th - 2pm) at Oaklands Park, TN33 0QB.

WILL HUGALL

Crowborough Athletic stayed top of the premier division with a 2-1 win at Horsham YMCA.

A YMCA lapse cost them dear when a short back pass was somehow allowed to trickle home to gift Crowborough the softest of openers.

On the stroke of half-time, after the hosts levelled, Crows restored their lead through Harry London pouncing on a rebound from YM keeper Aaron Jeal’s legs.

AFC Uckfield drew 2-2 at home to Loxwood and 1-1 at home to Steyning. Peacehaven moved fourth with a 2-1 win at Midhurst, George Cook and Lewis Croal their scorers. Saltdean drew 2-2 at home to Bexhill.

1 . Newhaven FC v Pagham fc pics by Paul Trunfull (36).jpg Newhaven FC take on Pagham FC in the SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull

2 . Newhaven FC v Pagham fc pics by Paul Trunfull (43).jpg Newhaven FC take on Pagham FC in the SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull

3 . Newhaven FC v Pagham fc pics by Paul Trunfull (38).jpg Newhaven FC take on Pagham FC in the SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull