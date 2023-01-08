29 photos as five-goal Harry Heath gives Shoreham FC 6-2 win at Wick FC

Harry Heath was the five-goal hero as Shoreham FC went three points clear at the top of SCFL division one with a 6-2 win at Wick.
Lee Garnham was also on target for the Musselmen, while Zach Harris’ double was in vain for Wick. See pictures from the match by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked.
1. Wick FC v Shoreham FC v pictures by Stephen Goodger (5).jpeg
Action from Shoreham's 6-2 win at Wick in the SCFL Division 1
Photo: Stephen Goodger
