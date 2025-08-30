Worthing FC v Maidstone United, National League Southplaceholder image
Worthing FC v Maidstone United, National League South

29 photos from a six-goal thriller between Worthing FC and Maidstone United

By Steve Bone
Published 30th Aug 2025, 19:37 BST
Worthing had to come from 2-0 and 3-2 down to rescue a point against Maidstone United on a day of late drama at Woodside Road.

After Dajon Golding and TJ Bramble scored – the latter from the spot – to put the Stones 2-0 in the first 25 minutes, Chris Agutter’s team battled back and strikes from Harry Ransom before the break and Nicky Wheeler on 85 minutes made it 2-2.

It looked like heartbreak for the Rebels when Josh Redfearn restored the Kent side’s lead three minutes into stoppge time – but two minutes later Temi Bablola headed in a Razz Coleman De Graft cross to make it 3-3.

It leaves Worthing 14th ahead of Tuesday night’s home tussle with Salisbury.

See picrures by Mike Gunn from Worthing 3 Maidstone 3 on this page and those linked. Get all the Rebels latest in the Worthing Herald every Thursday.

Worthing FC v Maidstone United, National League South

1. Not to be use without consent

Worthing FC v Maidstone United, National League South Photo: Mike Gunn

Worthing FC v Maidstone United, National League South

2. No use or copy without writen consent of www.studioiv.co.uk

Worthing FC v Maidstone United, National League South Photo: Mike Gunn

Worthing FC v Maidstone United, National League South

3. Not to be use without consent

Worthing FC v Maidstone United, National League South Photo: Mike Gunn

Worthing FC v Maidstone United, National League South

4. No use or copy without writen consent of www.studioiv.co.uk

Worthing FC v Maidstone United, National League South Photo: Mike Gunn

Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Worthing FCChris AgutterKent
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice