29 photos from a six-goal thriller between Worthing FC and Maidstone United

After Dajon Golding and TJ Bramble scored – the latter from the spot – to put the Stones 2-0 in the first 25 minutes, Chris Agutter’s team battled back and strikes from Harry Ransom before the break and Nicky Wheeler on 85 minutes made it 2-2.

It looked like heartbreak for the Rebels when Josh Redfearn restored the Kent side’s lead three minutes into stoppge time – but two minutes later Temi Bablola headed in a Razz Coleman De Graft cross to make it 3-3.

It leaves Worthing 14th ahead of Tuesday night’s home tussle with Salisbury.

See picrures by Mike Gunn from Worthing 3 Maidstone 3 on this page and those linked. Get all the Rebels latest in the Worthing Herald every Thursday.

