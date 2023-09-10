29 photos from Mile Oak v Oakwood in the Southern Combination League

BREAKING
Mile Oak are celebrating their first win of the season in Division 1 of the SCFL.
By Steve Bone
Published 10th Sep 2023, 12:02 BST

They won 3-1 at home to Mile Oak to move up to 16th place in the table – after a difficult start to the season had left winless after their first six games. Oakwood are a point and a place ahead of them.

See pictures from the match by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked and get the local football action in the Worthing Herald on Thursday.

